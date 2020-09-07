Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank Purchases Shares of 5,000 eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank purchased a new stake in eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 5,000 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EBAY. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its holdings in shares of eBay by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 144,913 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $4,356,000 after purchasing an additional 5,924 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of eBay by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 16,038 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of eBay in the 1st quarter valued at $942,000. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of eBay by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 708,865 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $21,308,000 after purchasing an additional 70,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of eBay by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 32,380 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $973,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EBAY traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $52.54. The company had a trading volume of 9,971,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,032,167. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $56.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.95. The stock has a market cap of $36.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.94, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.35. eBay Inc has a 52 week low of $26.02 and a 52 week high of $61.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The e-commerce company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.18. eBay had a net margin of 46.91% and a return on equity of 77.65%. The business had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that eBay Inc will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.59%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on EBAY. ValuEngine upgraded shares of eBay from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of eBay from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of eBay from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of eBay from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of eBay from a “positive” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $52.00 to $59.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Twenty investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. eBay has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.79.

In other news, SVP Marie Oh Huber sold 53,869 shares of eBay stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.31, for a total value of $2,979,494.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 55,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,093,432.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Wendy Elizabeth Jones sold 5,418 shares of eBay stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.03, for a total transaction of $292,734.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,213,879.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 181,250 shares of company stock valued at $10,191,238 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.02% of the company’s stock.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms connecting various buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

