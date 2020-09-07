Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank Sells 1,505 Shares of State Street Corp (NYSE:STT)

Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank decreased its position in State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,770 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,505 shares during the period. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank’s holdings in State Street were worth $367,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of State Street by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 43,437 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,314,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in shares of State Street by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 270,726 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $14,422,000 after buying an additional 19,268 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of State Street by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 510,497 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,194,000 after buying an additional 9,842 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new stake in shares of State Street during the 1st quarter worth $772,000. Finally, Origin Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of State Street during the 1st quarter worth $2,078,000. Institutional investors own 90.33% of the company’s stock.

Get State Street alerts:

Shares of STT stock traded up $0.95 on Monday, hitting $68.35. The company had a trading volume of 3,194,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,821,514. The firm has a market cap of $24.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $66.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. State Street Corp has a twelve month low of $42.10 and a twelve month high of $85.89.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 17th. The asset manager reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.23. State Street had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 20.27%. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that State Street Corp will post 6.53 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.35, for a total transaction of $26,662.65. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,419,663. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John Lehner sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.55, for a total value of $31,775.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,516,303. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on STT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded State Street from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on State Street from $68.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on State Street from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on State Street in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded State Street from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. State Street presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.00.

State Street Profile

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

See Also: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for State Street Corp (NYSE:STT).

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.