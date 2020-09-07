Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank Sells 1,663 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY)

Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank cut its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY) by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,782 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,663 shares during the quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF were worth $400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 22.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 886,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,911,000 after purchasing an additional 160,029 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 3.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 392,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,193,000 after buying an additional 14,897 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $7,829,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 65.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 262,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,710,000 after buying an additional 104,213 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 45.2% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 224,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,888,000 after buying an additional 70,010 shares during the period.

Shares of SLY stock traded down $0.32 on Monday, hitting $63.48. The company had a trading volume of 94,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,944. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $63.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.69. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $40.78 and a twelve month high of $74.23.

About SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector in the United States equity market. The selection universe for the Index includes all the United States common equities listed on the New York Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market and NASDAQ Capital Market with market capitalizations between $250 million and $1.2 billion.

