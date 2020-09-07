Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank Sells 500 Shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank trimmed its holdings in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank’s holdings in Paypal were worth $697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of PYPL. Delaney Dennis R raised its position in shares of Paypal by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Delaney Dennis R now owns 10,062 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Paypal by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 1,636 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Paypal by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 1,157 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in Paypal by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Paypal by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,577 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,275,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. 83.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PYPL shares. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price on shares of Paypal in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Paypal from $183.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Paypal from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Paypal from $171.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Paypal from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.63.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.67, for a total transaction of $3,891,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 546,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,011,854.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.68, for a total value of $1,743,120.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,409,120.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 114,409 shares of company stock valued at $21,474,745. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PYPL stock traded down $13.15 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $191.84. The company had a trading volume of 17,034,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,576,669. The company’s fifty day moving average is $191.56 and its 200 day moving average is $146.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Paypal Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $82.07 and a fifty-two week high of $212.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $225.09 billion, a PE ratio of 88.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.14.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.46. Paypal had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The company had revenue of $5.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Paypal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

