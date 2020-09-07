Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank Sells 575 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank cut its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 575 shares during the quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Paul John Balson lifted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Paul John Balson now owns 21,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,971,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Bank NA lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 14,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 3,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SDY traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $96.72. 674,200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 913,224. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $95.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.75. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a one year low of $67.57 and a one year high of $108.81.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

