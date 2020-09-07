Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank Trims Stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank decreased its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,145 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank’s holdings in Danaher were worth $556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DHR. Swedbank purchased a new position in shares of Danaher during the 1st quarter worth approximately $141,809,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 49.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,801,341 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $495,361,000 after purchasing an additional 922,949 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $159,842,000. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,802,713 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $941,564,000 after purchasing an additional 619,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,778,920 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $384,630,000 after purchasing an additional 488,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.01% of the company’s stock.

In other Danaher news, CEO Thomas Patrick Joyce, Jr. sold 181,394 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.98, for a total value of $35,186,808.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 285,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,394,674.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Daniel L. Comas sold 100,032 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.56, for a total value of $19,462,225.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 134,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,252,564.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 530,474 shares of company stock valued at $104,501,669 over the last 90 days. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DHR traded down $4.33 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $196.58. The company had a trading volume of 3,720,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,697,104. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The company has a market cap of $139.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.87, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.91. Danaher Co. has a 12-month low of $119.60 and a 12-month high of $210.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of $202.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $169.48.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 17.73%. Danaher’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. Research analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DHR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their price target on Danaher from $181.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Danaher from $176.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Danaher from $165.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Wolfe Research raised Danaher from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Danaher from $183.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $197.73.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

