Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank Trims Stock Position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH)

Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank lessened its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH) by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,605 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 986 shares during the quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 53.5% during the 2nd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 241 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC raised its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 250 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 94.2% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 270 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Cedar Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ZBH. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $99.00 target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $160.00 to $146.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $111.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.30.

Shares of ZBH traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $139.80. 557,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 827,924. Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $74.37 and a fifty-two week high of $161.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.02, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $136.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.77. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 0.52% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $922.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.93 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

