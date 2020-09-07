Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) Shares Bought by RBF Capital LLC

RBF Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) by 249.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 128,235 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 91,569 shares during the period. RBF Capital LLC owned about 0.19% of Cars.com worth $739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cars.com by 3.9% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 41,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Cars.com by 2.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 99,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,270,000 after purchasing an additional 2,205 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Cars.com by 2.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 123,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Cars.com in the first quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in shares of Cars.com by 10.1% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 38,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CARS traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $8.38. The company had a trading volume of 721,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,166,185. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.05 and a 200 day moving average of $6.60. Cars.com Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.25 and a 1-year high of $13.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $563.14 million, a P/E ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 2.16.

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.78. The business had revenue of $102.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.32 million. Cars.com had a negative net margin of 224.10% and a positive return on equity of 11.67%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cars.com Inc. will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CARS shares. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Cars.com in a report on Friday, June 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $7.50 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cars.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Cars.com in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Cars.com in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Cars.com from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.46.

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

