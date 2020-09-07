Chase Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF) Stake Lowered by Wilen Investment Management CORP.

Wilen Investment Management CORP. reduced its stake in shares of Chase Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF) by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 74,193 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 9,468 shares during the period. Chase makes up approximately 9.4% of Wilen Investment Management CORP.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Wilen Investment Management CORP.’s holdings in Chase were worth $7,308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Chase by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 420 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chase by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,512 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Chase by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 14,600 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,201,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Chase by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 28,302 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,329,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Chase during the 2nd quarter worth $55,000.

CCF stock traded up $1.34 during trading on Monday, hitting $99.44. The stock had a trading volume of 12,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,744. Chase Co. has a 1-year low of $52.00 and a 1-year high of $127.50.

Chase (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 8th. The construction company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $64.87 million during the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Chase from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th.

In other Chase news, CFO Christian John Talma sold 340 shares of Chase stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.75, for a total value of $36,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 5,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $590,295. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Chad A. Mcdaniel sold 458 shares of Chase stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total value of $48,103.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,545.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,098 shares of company stock valued at $222,786 in the last three months.

Chase Corporation manufactures and sells protective materials for various applications worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Materials and Construction Materials. The Industrial Materials segment offers insulating and conducting materials to wire and cable manufacturers; laminated film foils for use in communication and local area network cables; moisture protective coatings for the electronics industry; laminated durable papers, including laminated papers for envelope converting and commercial printing industries; pulling and detection tapes for fiber optic cables, and water and natural gas lines, as well as power, data, and video cables; cover tapes for semiconductor components; advanced adhesives, sealants, and coatings for automotive and industrial applications; polymeric microspheres; water-based polyurethane dispersions for various coating products; and superabsorbent polymers.

