Cipher Capital LP Acquires New Holdings in Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER)

Cipher Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 71,620 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,226,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBER. Lincoln National Corp increased its position in Uber Technologies by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 8,776 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its position in Uber Technologies by 114.4% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 82,052 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,291,000 after purchasing an additional 43,779 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its position in Uber Technologies by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 80,940 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,387,000 after purchasing an additional 11,742 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $295,000. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,815,000. 67.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on UBER shares. Wolfe Research raised shares of Uber Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.73.

In other Uber Technologies news, Director Robert Eckert bought 15,740 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $31.60 per share, for a total transaction of $497,384.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Tony West sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.62, for a total transaction of $67,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 281,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,458,684.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,000 shares of company stock worth $189,460 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UBER traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $33.24. 17,480,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,217,016. Uber Technologies Inc has a 52 week low of $13.71 and a 52 week high of $41.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.18.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 38.83% and a negative net margin of 50.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($4.72) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Uber Technologies Inc will post -3.85 EPS for the current year.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and supports proprietary technology applications that enable independent providers of ridesharing, and meal preparation and delivery services to transact with end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Core Platform and Other Bets. Its driver partners provide ridesharing services through a range of vehicles, such as cars, auto rickshaws, motorbikes, minibuses, or taxis, as well as based on the number of riders under the UberBLACK, UberX, UberPOOL, Express POOL, and Uber Bus names; and restaurant and delivery partners provide meal preparation and delivery services under the Uber Eats name.

