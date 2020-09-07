Cipher Capital LP Acquires New Stake in Chegg Inc (NYSE:CHGG)

Cipher Capital LP acquired a new stake in Chegg Inc (NYSE:CHGG) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 30,149 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,028,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CHGG. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Chegg during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Chegg by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 18,493 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,406,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Chegg by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,062 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in Chegg by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 881 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in Chegg by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 10,520 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 354 shares in the last quarter.

In other Chegg news, Director Paul Leblanc bought 1,189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $84.04 per share, for a total transaction of $99,923.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $963,098.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel Rosensweig sold 28,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.84, for a total transaction of $1,815,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,119,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $137,407,566.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 215,126 shares of company stock worth $16,205,166. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on CHGG. Northland Securities boosted their price target on shares of Chegg from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Chegg in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Chegg from $65.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Chegg from $80.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Chegg from $67.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Chegg presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.70.

CHGG traded down $1.96 on Monday, reaching $67.94. The company had a trading volume of 4,104,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,670,304. Chegg Inc has a fifty-two week low of $25.89 and a fifty-two week high of $89.82. The stock has a market cap of $8.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -6,787.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is $77.32 and its 200 day moving average is $56.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 8.20 and a current ratio of 8.20.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.05. Chegg had a net margin of 0.32% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The business had revenue of $153.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. Chegg’s quarterly revenue was up 63.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Chegg Inc will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students on their journey from high school to college and into their career with tools designed to help them pass their test, pass their class, and save money on required materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include digital products and services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

