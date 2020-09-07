Cipher Capital LP Buys New Position in Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG)

Cipher Capital LP bought a new stake in Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 33,548 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,294,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SPG. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its position in Simon Property Group by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 16,116,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $884,136,000 after buying an additional 8,059,066 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 25,737,216 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,411,946,000 after acquiring an additional 6,025,630 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 125.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 8,280,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $568,776,000 after acquiring an additional 4,602,519 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 64.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,859,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $263,883,000 after acquiring an additional 1,507,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 372.3% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,441,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,737,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135,989 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SPG. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Cfra cut their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $120.00 to $50.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Simon Property Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $100.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Simon Property Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.88.

Shares of SPG traded up $2.24 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $70.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,858,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,029,401. The firm has a market cap of $22.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.33. Simon Property Group Inc has a 1-year low of $42.25 and a 1-year high of $163.60. The company has a quick ratio of 3.91, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $64.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.63.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 32.88% and a return on equity of 65.60%. Simon Property Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.60 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Simon Property Group Inc will post 9.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon is a global leader in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE:SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

