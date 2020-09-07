Cipher Capital LP Buys Shares of 11,730 Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Cipher Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 11,730 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,996,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New England Research & Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $477,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 466.2% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 30,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,177,000 after acquiring an additional 25,047 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 30,719 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,229,000 after acquiring an additional 5,238 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 13,443 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,288,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 8,146 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,817 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

VRSK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $156.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $191.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Verisk Analytics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Verisk Analytics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $172.64.

VRSK traded down $4.51 on Monday, hitting $182.77. 697,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 666,216. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $185.98 and its 200-day moving average is $164.62. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $116.61 and a 12 month high of $193.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $29.68 billion, a PE ratio of 58.58, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.67.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.10. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 36.42% and a net margin of 19.12%. The company had revenue of $678.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $685.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.66%.

In other news, EVP Kenneth E. Thompson sold 64,408 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.86, for a total value of $12,421,726.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 108,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,855,880.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Mark V. Anquillare sold 27,433 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.47, for a total transaction of $5,115,431.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 88,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,583,709.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 190,354 shares of company stock valued at $35,883,234. Corporate insiders own 2.55% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, and various other fields.

