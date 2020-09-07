Cipher Capital LP Buys Shares of 28,066 Tempur Sealy International Inc (NYSE:TPX)

Cipher Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International Inc (NYSE:TPX) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 28,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,019,000. Cipher Capital LP owned about 0.05% of Tempur Sealy International at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 5.1% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,796,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,950,000 after buying an additional 185,060 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 6.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,551,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,551,000 after purchasing an additional 148,902 shares during the period. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 41.2% in the first quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 1,230,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,772,000 after purchasing an additional 359,240 shares during the period. Eminence Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Tempur Sealy International in the first quarter worth approximately $49,798,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 5.0% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,013,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,295,000 after purchasing an additional 48,390 shares during the period. 95.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE TPX traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $82.69. 578,700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 434,777. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.00, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Tempur Sealy International Inc has a 1 year low of $22.00 and a 1 year high of $100.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is $82.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.36. The company has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.35, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 2.12.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.67. Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 88.49% and a net margin of 6.36%. The company had revenue of $665.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $615.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Tempur Sealy International Inc will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TPX shares. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Tempur Sealy International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.70.

Tempur Sealy International Profile

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

