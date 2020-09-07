Cipher Capital LP Grows Position in Entegris Inc (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Cipher Capital LP boosted its stake in Entegris Inc (NASDAQ:ENTG) by 26.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 27,826 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,771 shares during the quarter. Cipher Capital LP’s holdings in Entegris were worth $1,643,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in Entegris by 91.7% during the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 13,105 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $774,000 after buying an additional 6,270 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Entegris by 7.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 212,921 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,573,000 after buying an additional 14,996 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in Entegris by 115.3% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 43,813 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,587,000 after buying an additional 23,463 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Entegris by 110.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 229,392 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,269,000 after buying an additional 120,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its position in Entegris by 76.9% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 22,415 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after buying an additional 9,744 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.81% of the company’s stock.

ENTG traded down $0.36 on Monday, reaching $66.54. The company had a trading volume of 1,706,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 804,479. The company has a fifty day moving average of $68.61 and a 200-day moving average of $57.76. The company has a market capitalization of $8.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.84 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 5.00, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Entegris Inc has a one year low of $38.12 and a one year high of $74.28.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $448.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $417.42 million. Entegris had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 25.58%. Entegris’s revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. Research analysts predict that Entegris Inc will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 29th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 28th. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.58%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ENTG. BidaskClub cut shares of Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. CL King boosted their target price on shares of Entegris from $63.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Entegris from $63.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Entegris from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Entegris from $58.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Entegris has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.14.

In related news, CEO Bertrand Loy sold 75,943 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.64, for a total transaction of $5,288,670.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 705,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,135,546.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul L. H. Olson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.39, for a total value of $58,390.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,740 shares in the company, valued at $2,203,638.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 195,463 shares of company stock worth $13,856,797 in the last quarter. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Entegris Profile

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies micro contamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

