Cipher Capital LP Invests $2.10 Million in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Cipher Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 27,225 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,102,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in Albemarle by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,721,995 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $210,165,000 after acquiring an additional 629,677 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory bought a new stake in Albemarle during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,482,000. Luminus Management LLC acquired a new stake in Albemarle in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,404,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in Albemarle by 72.7% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 448,682 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,292,000 after buying an additional 188,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Albemarle by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 658,630 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $37,127,000 after buying an additional 186,079 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.77% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Luther C. Iv Kissam sold 150,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.71, for a total value of $13,606,590.71. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 225,812 shares in the company, valued at $20,483,406.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ALB has been the subject of several research reports. Goldman Sachs Group cut Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. ValuEngine raised Albemarle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Berenberg Bank cut Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Albemarle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Albemarle from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Albemarle presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.22.

Shares of NYSE ALB traded up $1.54 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $94.72. 1,100,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 923,041. The firm has a market cap of $10.07 billion, a PE ratio of 22.99, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.48. Albemarle Co. has a 12 month low of $48.89 and a 12 month high of $99.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.14. Albemarle had a return on equity of 13.33% and a net margin of 12.99%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Albemarle Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 17th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Albemarle’s payout ratio is presently 25.50%.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. Its Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and value-added lithium specialties, as well as reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for applications in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets.

