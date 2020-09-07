Cipher Capital LP Purchases 1,131 Shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS)

Cipher Capital LP lifted its position in Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,838 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,131 shares during the quarter. Cipher Capital LP’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs were worth $2,258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FIS. Viking Global Investors LP increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 584.9% in the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 3,799,548 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $462,177,000 after purchasing an additional 3,244,748 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 10.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,225,747 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,443,890,000 after purchasing an additional 1,766,938 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 196.5% in the first quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 742,499 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $90,318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511,672 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 16.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,893,493 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $960,165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 34.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,450,578 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $419,729,000 after acquiring an additional 875,963 shares during the last quarter. 89.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Fidelity National Information Servcs news, insider Martin Boyd sold 21,606 shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.23, for a total value of $3,159,445.38. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,870 shares in the company, valued at $1,297,060.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Bruce F. Lowthers, Jr. sold 89,478 shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.56, for a total value of $12,398,071.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 36,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,017,673.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 122,776 shares of company stock worth $17,322,864. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs stock traded down $2.90 during trading on Monday, hitting $148.00. 3,205,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,122,817. The firm has a market cap of $91.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,850.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc has a 52-week low of $91.68 and a 52-week high of $158.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.74.

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. Fidelity National Information Servcs had a return on equity of 6.60% and a net margin of 0.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc will post 5.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.96%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $118.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Mizuho started coverage on Fidelity National Information Servcs in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $155.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.73.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity and wealth management services; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions.

