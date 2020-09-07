Cipher Capital LP Purchases 11,804 Shares of Franco Nevada Corp (NYSE:FNV)

Cipher Capital LP raised its position in shares of Franco Nevada Corp (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) by 374.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,953 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 11,804 shares during the quarter. Cipher Capital LP’s holdings in Franco Nevada were worth $2,088,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in shares of Franco Nevada in the 2nd quarter worth about $227,000. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in shares of Franco Nevada in the 1st quarter worth about $503,000. Capital One Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Franco Nevada in the 1st quarter worth about $204,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Franco Nevada by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 76,609 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,624,000 after acquiring an additional 10,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Franco Nevada by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,744 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FNV traded down $2.39 during trading on Monday, reaching $145.70. 818,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 729,389. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $152.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $132.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.77 billion, a PE ratio of 130.09, a P/E/G ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.62. Franco Nevada Corp has a 52-week low of $77.18 and a 52-week high of $166.11.

Franco Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $195.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.30 million. Franco Nevada had a net margin of 22.64% and a return on equity of 8.30%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Franco Nevada Corp will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 10th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 9th. Franco Nevada’s payout ratio is 57.14%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Franco Nevada from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Franco Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Franco Nevada from $151.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Franco Nevada from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Franco Nevada from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.42.

Franco Nevada Company Profile

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, and Africa. It also holds interests in silver and platinum group metals; and oil, gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

