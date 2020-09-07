Cipher Capital LP Takes $2.06 Million Position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Cipher Capital LP acquired a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 36,209 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,057,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CTSH. Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the second quarter worth $36,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 246.9% during the first quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the first quarter worth $100,000. West Bancorporation Inc. raised its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 12.3% during the second quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. now owns 1,809 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 95.0% during the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,847 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.68% of the company’s stock.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, Director John Nelson Fox, Jr. sold 6,140 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.67, for a total value of $415,493.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,168,783.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Robert Telesmanic sold 812 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.50, for a total value of $54,810.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $653,670. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,840 shares of company stock valued at $721,578. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CTSH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Citigroup boosted their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Wedbush raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “underweight” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $69.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.14.

Shares of CTSH traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $66.81. 2,544,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,138,521. The company has a market cap of $36.23 billion, a PE ratio of 22.57, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $65.82 and its 200-day moving average is $57.50. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp has a 52 week low of $40.01 and a 52 week high of $71.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 2.66.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The information technology service provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.84 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 19.87% and a net margin of 9.67%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 21st were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 20th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.06%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology. It offers analytics and artificial intelligence, digital engineering, intelligent process automation, interactive, and hybrid cloud services and solutions; and application development, systems integration, application testing and maintenance, infrastructure, and business process services.

