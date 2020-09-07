Cipher Capital LP Takes $2.06 Million Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Cipher Capital LP acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 28,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,063,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.3% in the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 14,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,094,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the second quarter worth about $256,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.0% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 262,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,398,000 after buying an additional 2,571 shares during the last quarter. Homrich & Berg raised its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 17.1% in the second quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 13,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after buying an additional 2,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 5.3% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 352,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,850,000 after buying an additional 17,909 shares during the last quarter. 76.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

CL stock traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $77.21. 3,644,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,138,089. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52-week low of $58.49 and a 52-week high of $80.10. The stock has a market cap of $66.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.82, a PEG ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $76.74 and its 200 day moving average is $72.34.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.78 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 559.34%. The company’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 20th were given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 17th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is currently 62.19%.

In related news, SVP John J. Huston sold 84,905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total transaction of $6,552,967.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 82,988 shares in the company, valued at $6,405,013.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 85,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.37, for a total transaction of $6,562,397.73. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 282,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,543,747.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 256,206 shares of company stock valued at $19,617,943. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

CL has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Colgate-Palmolive currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.33.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

Featured Story: Pattern Day Trader

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.