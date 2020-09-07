Cipher Capital LP Takes $2.21 Million Position in People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT)

Cipher Capital LP bought a new stake in People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 191,054 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $2,210,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in People’s United Financial by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 138,970 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,285,000 after acquiring an additional 13,596 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in shares of People’s United Financial by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 80,727 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $892,000 after buying an additional 2,141 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of People’s United Financial in the first quarter valued at about $149,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its holdings in shares of People’s United Financial by 114.9% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 51,120 shares of the bank’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 27,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of People’s United Financial during the first quarter worth about $188,000. Institutional investors own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PBCT traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $11.02. 4,208,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,019,805. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. People’s United Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.37 and a 12 month high of $17.22. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 1.21.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. People’s United Financial had a return on equity of 7.39% and a net margin of 20.81%. The company had revenue of $495.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $495.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that People’s United Financial, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 31st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.53%. People’s United Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.80%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PBCT. UBS Group decreased their price objective on People’s United Financial from $9.50 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 15th. ValuEngine downgraded People’s United Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on People’s United Financial from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. BidaskClub downgraded People’s United Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on People’s United Financial in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.00.

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Retail Banking.

