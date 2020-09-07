Cipher Capital LP Takes Position in MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc (NYSE:MSM)

Cipher Capital LP bought a new stake in MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc (NYSE:MSM) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 30,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,190,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 89.9% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 90.5% during the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the first quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the second quarter worth about $127,000. 70.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Edward F. Martin, Jr. sold 653 shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.79, for a total value of $42,307.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 28.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MSM traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $67.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 311,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 429,295. The firm has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.08 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc has a 1 year low of $44.93 and a 1 year high of $79.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $67.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.20.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $834.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $835.02 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 19.58% and a net margin of 8.07%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MSM. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $79.00 to $76.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $64.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on MSC Industrial Direct from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.13.

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company's MRO products comprise cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

