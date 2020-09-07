Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN) Shares Purchased by Ancora Advisors LLC

Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN) by 44.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 215,725 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,320 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in Citi Trends were worth $4,362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Citi Trends by 67.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 50,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 20,456 shares during the last quarter. Stormborn Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Citi Trends in the second quarter valued at about $1,011,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Citi Trends in the second quarter valued at about $212,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Citi Trends by 23.3% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 67,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after acquiring an additional 12,804 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in Citi Trends by 23.1% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 74,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after acquiring an additional 13,927 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTRN stock traded up $1.77 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $22.67. 326,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 184,478. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.49. Citi Trends, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.70 and a fifty-two week high of $24.78. The company has a market cap of $240.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.88 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 20th. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $1.55. Citi Trends had a net margin of 1.01% and a return on equity of 5.11%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CTRN. TheStreet raised shares of Citi Trends from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Citi Trends from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th.

About Citi Trends

Citi Trends, Inc operates as a value-priced retailer of urban fashion apparel and accessories. The company offers apparel, such as fashion sportswear for men and women, as well as children, including newborns, infants, toddlers, boys, and girls; accessories comprising handbags, jewelry, footwear, belts, intimate apparel, scrubs, and sleepwear; and functional bedroom, bathroom, and kitchen products, as well as beauty products and toys.

