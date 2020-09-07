Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO) Holdings Lowered by Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 335,382 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,060 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $14,985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Coca-Cola by 112.5% during the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Anderson Fisher LLC raised its position in Coca-Cola by 26.5% during the second quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 1,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its position in Coca-Cola by 22.2% during the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. 65.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Robert Edward Long sold 37,534 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.21, for a total value of $1,809,514.14. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 82,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,977,421.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David B. Weinberg sold 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.42, for a total value of $19,368,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 355,214 shares in the company, valued at $17,199,461.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 836,439 shares of company stock valued at $40,380,407 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

KO stock opened at $51.04 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $48.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.70. Coca-Cola Co has a fifty-two week low of $36.27 and a fifty-two week high of $60.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $219.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.45, a P/E/G ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $7.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.26 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.44% and a net margin of 26.77%. The business’s revenue was down 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Coca-Cola Co will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.73%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on KO. Morgan Stanley raised Coca-Cola from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Coca-Cola currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.05.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

