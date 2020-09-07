Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) Shares Bought by Balyasny Asset Management LLC

Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) by 2,161.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 499,679 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 477,584 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cognex were worth $29,841,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Cognex by 0.5% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 230,462 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $9,730,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cognex in the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Cognex by 1,075.1% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 24,877 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after buying an additional 22,760 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Cognex in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,696,000. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its position in shares of Cognex by 10.1% in the second quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 16,747 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after buying an additional 1,543 shares in the last quarter. 93.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Robert Willett sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.93, for a total value of $6,593,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,593,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jerry A. Schneider sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.73, for a total value of $333,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $333,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 479,522 shares of company stock valued at $32,446,379. 5.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CGNX shares. restated a “sell” rating on shares of Cognex in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Cognex from $39.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird cut Cognex from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, BidaskClub cut Cognex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cognex has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.82.

NASDAQ:CGNX traded down $3.48 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $63.19. The company had a trading volume of 1,162,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 717,444. The company has a 50-day moving average of $66.39 and a 200 day moving average of $55.81. The company has a market cap of $10.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.01 and a beta of 1.67. Cognex Co. has a 1 year low of $35.20 and a 1 year high of $71.76.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $169.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.90 million. Cognex had a net margin of 20.50% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Cognex Co. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th were issued a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 13th. Cognex’s payout ratio is currently 18.97%.

About Cognex

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks primarily in manufacturing processes worldwide. It provides machine vision products, which are used to automate the manufacture and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

