Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank

Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank reduced its position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,582 shares of the company’s stock after selling 275 shares during the quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $922,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the first quarter valued at $829,740,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 35,125,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,330,928,000 after purchasing an additional 1,686,475 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,956,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,019,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394,544 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 6,167,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318,800 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 76.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,750,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,064,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188,507 shares during the period. 76.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.33.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 85,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.37, for a total value of $6,562,397.73. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 282,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,543,747.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Patricia Verduin sold 42,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.52, for a total transaction of $3,273,143.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 89,800 shares in the company, valued at $6,871,496. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 256,206 shares of company stock worth $19,617,943 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CL traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $77.21. The stock had a trading volume of 3,644,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,138,089. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1-year low of $58.49 and a 1-year high of $80.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.40, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.82, a PEG ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.58.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 559.34%. The business had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.78 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 20th were given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 17th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is 62.19%.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

