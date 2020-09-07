Connectome Market Capitalization Reaches $1.96 Million (CNTM)

Connectome (CURRENCY:CNTM) traded down 14.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 7th. Over the last seven days, Connectome has traded up 488.5% against the dollar. One Connectome token can currently be bought for approximately $1.62 or 0.00016073 BTC on major exchanges. Connectome has a total market cap of $1.96 million and $202,548.00 worth of Connectome was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001458 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00045614 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00005255 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $514.40 or 0.05101172 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002447 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00003994 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00035278 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.30 or 0.00052543 BTC.

About Connectome

Connectome is a token. It was first traded on May 7th, 2019. Connectome’s total supply is 1,213,183 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,210,675 tokens. The official website for Connectome is connectome.to. Connectome’s official Twitter account is @Connectome_to and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Connectome

Connectome can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Connectome directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Connectome should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Connectome using one of the exchanges listed above.

