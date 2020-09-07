Cousins Properties Inc (NYSE:CUZ) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.67 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Cousins Properties Inc (NYSE:CUZ) will post $0.67 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Cousins Properties’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.66 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.69. Cousins Properties posted earnings of $0.72 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cousins Properties will report full-year earnings of $2.78 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.75 to $2.80. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.76 to $2.84. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Cousins Properties.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.50). Cousins Properties had a net margin of 44.35% and a return on equity of 7.51%. The company had revenue of $175.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.55 million.

Several research firms have commented on CUZ. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cousins Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 21st. TheStreet lowered shares of Cousins Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.38.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,742 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 0.4% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 172,151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,135,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 6.3% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 11,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cousins Properties by 8.8% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,791 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Cousins Properties by 9.6% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 1,227 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.95% of the company’s stock.

CUZ stock opened at $29.84 on Wednesday. Cousins Properties has a 52 week low of $21.15 and a 52 week high of $42.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 0.90.

About Cousins Properties

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets.

