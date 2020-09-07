Cream (CRM) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.00

Cream (CURRENCY:CRM) traded down 20.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 7th. Cream has a market cap of $27,366.16 and $1.00 worth of Cream was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Cream has traded down 41.3% against the US dollar. One Cream coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges including BiteBTC, YoBit, Cryptohub and Cryptopia.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00048383 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.83 or 0.00676966 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10,212.62 or 1.00441498 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $169.78 or 0.01669770 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00012048 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.52 or 0.00133014 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00006047 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002300 BTC.

Cream Coin Profile

Cream (CRM) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 1st, 2017. Cream’s total supply is 45,108,749 coins. Cream’s official message board is cream.technology. Cream’s official Twitter account is @creamcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Cream is creamcoin.com.

Cream Coin Trading

Cream can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Cryptohub, BiteBTC and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cream directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cream should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cream using one of the exchanges listed above.

