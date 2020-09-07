Credit Acceptance Corp. (NASDAQ:CACC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $421.23 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Credit Acceptance Corp. (NASDAQ:CACC) to post $421.23 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Credit Acceptance’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $413.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $428.66 million. Credit Acceptance reported sales of $378.70 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 11.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Friday, November 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Credit Acceptance will report full year sales of $1.64 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.61 billion to $1.67 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.61 billion to $1.92 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Credit Acceptance.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $5.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.36 by ($2.96). Credit Acceptance had a return on equity of 30.64% and a net margin of 21.79%. The business had revenue of $406.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.72 million.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Credit Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. ValuEngine lowered Credit Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Credit Acceptance from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $480.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Credit Acceptance from $316.00 to $337.00 in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised Credit Acceptance from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $394.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, July 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $315.86.

Shares of Credit Acceptance stock traded up $1.60 during trading on Friday, hitting $375.55. 149,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 169,648. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $465.23 and its 200 day moving average is $387.95. The stock has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a PE ratio of 20.73 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 21.20 and a current ratio of 21.20. Credit Acceptance has a 12 month low of $199.00 and a 12 month high of $539.00.

In other Credit Acceptance news, major shareholder Donald A. Foss sold 9,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $433.58, for a total value of $4,238,244.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,778,721 shares in the company, valued at $771,217,851.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Glenda J. Flanagan sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $513.05, for a total transaction of $1,026,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 30,329 shares of company stock valued at $13,529,755. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Credit Acceptance during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of Credit Acceptance by 270.4% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in Credit Acceptance in the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Credit Acceptance during the first quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Credit Acceptance in the second quarter valued at $165,000. 72.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Credit Acceptance Company Profile

Credit Acceptance Corporation provides financing programs, and related products and services to independent and franchised automobile dealers in the United States. The company advances money to dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps various amounts collected from the consumers.

