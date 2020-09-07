Critical Survey: Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) and American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT)

Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) and American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Smith & Wesson Brands and American Outdoor Brands, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Smith & Wesson Brands 0 1 3 0 2.75 American Outdoor Brands 0 1 1 0 2.50

Smith & Wesson Brands currently has a consensus price target of $22.25, suggesting a potential upside of 22.45%. American Outdoor Brands has a consensus price target of $21.00, suggesting a potential upside of 43.54%. Given American Outdoor Brands’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe American Outdoor Brands is more favorable than Smith & Wesson Brands.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

63.5% of Smith & Wesson Brands shares are held by institutional investors. 2.6% of Smith & Wesson Brands shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Smith & Wesson Brands and American Outdoor Brands’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Smith & Wesson Brands $678.39 million 1.50 -$61.23 million $0.82 22.16 American Outdoor Brands N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

American Outdoor Brands has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Smith & Wesson Brands.

Profitability

This table compares Smith & Wesson Brands and American Outdoor Brands’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Smith & Wesson Brands -1.29% 23.12% 12.65% American Outdoor Brands N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Smith & Wesson Brands beats American Outdoor Brands on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Smith & Wesson Brands Company Profile

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells firearms worldwide. The company offers firearms products, such as revolvers and pistols; modern sporting rifles, bolt action rifles, and muzzleloaders; handcuffs; suppressors; and other firearm-related products under the Smith & Wesson, M&P, Performance Center, Thompson/Center Arms, and Gemtech brands. It also provides manufacturing services, which include forging, heat treating, rapid prototyping, tooling, finishing, plating, machining, and custom plastic injection molding to other businesses under the Smith & Wesson and Smith & Wesson Precision Components brands; and sells parts purchased through third parties. The company sells its products to gun enthusiasts, collectors, sportsmen, competitive shooters, hunters, individuals desiring home and personal protection, law enforcement, security agencies, officers, and military agencies. Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. markets its products through independent dealers, retailers, in-store retails, and direct to consumers; print, broadcast, and digital advertising campaigns; social and electronic media; and in-store retail merchandising strategies. The company was formerly known as American Outdoor Brands Corporation and changed its name to Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. in June 2020. Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. was founded in 1852 and is based in Springfield, Massachusetts.

American Outdoor Brands Company Profile

There is no company description available for American Outdoor Brands Inc.

