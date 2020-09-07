Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Acquired by Balyasny Asset Management LLC

Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 46.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 194,198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,478 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $30,518,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DE. Howland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 16,182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,543,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 2nd quarter valued at $205,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 69,649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,945,000 after acquiring an additional 7,697 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 66,861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,507,000 after acquiring an additional 6,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canandaigua National Corp acquired a new stake in Deere & Company during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,475,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DE traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $211.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,662,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,028,072. The company has a market cap of $66.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.99. Deere & Company has a one year low of $106.14 and a one year high of $219.71. The business’s 50-day moving average is $189.30 and its 200-day moving average is $157.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 2.03.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $1.31. The firm had revenue of $7.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.70 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 22.24%. Deere & Company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.71 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 7.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.58%.

In other Deere & Company news, insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 10,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,936,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,131 shares in the company, valued at $11,183,580. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 7,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.17, for a total transaction of $1,664,527.32. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,671,334.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,047 shares of company stock valued at $6,726,372 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DE. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $179.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Bank of America raised shares of Deere & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $234.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $189.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $185.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Deere & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $207.82.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment offers agriculture and turf equipment, and related parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; and tillage, seeding, and application equipment.

