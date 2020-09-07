Delta Apparel, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA) Position Trimmed by Wilen Investment Management CORP.

Wilen Investment Management CORP. lessened its stake in shares of Delta Apparel, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 477,825 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 29,109 shares during the period. Delta Apparel makes up about 7.2% of Wilen Investment Management CORP.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Wilen Investment Management CORP. owned approximately 6.94% of Delta Apparel worth $5,614,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Delta Apparel in the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Delta Apparel by 0.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 493,959 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,143,000 after buying an additional 1,566 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Delta Apparel by 14.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 109,939 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after buying an additional 13,615 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Delta Apparel by 68.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,841 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 6,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Delta Apparel by 9.0% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 27,207 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 2,243 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN DLA traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $14.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,352. Delta Apparel, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.53 and a 1-year high of $31.71. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.35.

Delta Apparel (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The textile maker reported ($2.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.45) by $0.87. The firm had revenue of $71.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.10 million.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Delta Apparel from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th.

Delta Apparel Profile

Delta Apparel, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and markets a portfolio of lifestyle active wear apparel and related accessory products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Delta Group and Salt Life Group. It markets, distributes, manufactures, and sells unembellished knit apparel under the Soffe, Delta Platinum, Delta Pro Weight, and Delta Magnum Weight brands to various large licensed screen printers and small independent businesses.

