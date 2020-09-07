Digitalcoin (DGC) Price Reaches $0.0017 on Major Exchanges

Digitalcoin (CURRENCY:DGC) traded up 22.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 7th. Digitalcoin has a total market cap of $61,633.06 and approximately $84.00 worth of Digitalcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Digitalcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0017 or 0.00000017 BTC on major exchanges including CoinExchange and Cryptopia. In the last seven days, Digitalcoin has traded 15.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

LUXCoin (LUX) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0666 or 0.00000661 BTC.

SecureCoin (SRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Argentum (ARG) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

AnarchistsPrime (ACP) traded 80.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

StrikeBitClub (SBC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Digitalcoin Profile

Digitalcoin (DGC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Multiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 18th, 2013. Digitalcoin’s total supply is 35,973,003 coins. The Reddit community for Digitalcoin is /r/digitalcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Digitalcoin is digitalcoin.co. Digitalcoin’s official Twitter account is @DigitalcoinDGC and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Digitalcoin

Digitalcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitalcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digitalcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Digitalcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

