Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) Stock Position Raised by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 71,089,568 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 541,649 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 8.46% of Dominion Energy worth $5,771,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of D. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Dominion Energy by 27.5% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,647,232 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $479,864,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435,234 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 53.0% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,842,597 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $230,761,000 after acquiring an additional 984,185 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 3.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 30,599,455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,208,975,000 after acquiring an additional 892,983 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in Dominion Energy by 16.3% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 5,731,567 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $413,762,000 after purchasing an additional 804,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in Dominion Energy by 49.7% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,164,176 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $156,232,000 after purchasing an additional 718,882 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:D traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $78.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,311,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,198,486. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.64. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.00, a PEG ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 0.37. Dominion Energy Inc has a fifty-two week low of $57.79 and a fifty-two week high of $90.89.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 3.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy Inc will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be paid a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.79%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 88.68%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut Dominion Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Argus cut shares of Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dominion Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.06.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

