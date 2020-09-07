Dorsal Capital Management LLC Has $116.95 Million Stock Position in Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ:Z)

Dorsal Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ:Z) by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,030,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 570,000 shares during the quarter. Zillow Group accounts for 7.2% of Dorsal Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Dorsal Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $116,948,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in Z. Sands Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the first quarter worth $142,696,000. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 238.3% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,776,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,973,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251,028 shares during the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 36.1% during the first quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 4,394,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $158,283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166,538 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 11.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,122,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $640,767,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Turiya Advisors Asia Ltd lifted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 91.0% during the second quarter. Turiya Advisors Asia Ltd now owns 1,051,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,601,000 after purchasing an additional 501,182 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CTO David A. Beitel sold 9,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.58, for a total transaction of $837,957.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 63,866 shares in the company, valued at $5,848,848.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard N. Barton sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.12, for a total value of $2,034,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 175,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,202,152.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,548,044 shares of company stock valued at $194,378,652 over the last quarter. 19.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on Z. BidaskClub upgraded Zillow Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Standpoint Research downgraded Zillow Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Zillow Group from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Zillow Group from $46.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.00.

Zillow Group stock traded down $1.56 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $83.88. The stock had a trading volume of 3,314,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,088,039. The company has a market cap of $19.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.80 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 10.08 and a quick ratio of 9.73. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $75.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.88. Zillow Group Inc has a 52 week low of $20.04 and a 52 week high of $92.81.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate and home-related brands on mobile and the Web in the United States. The company offers a portfolio of brands and products to empowering consumers with unparalleled data, inspiration, and knowledge around homes and connecting them with real estate professionals. Its brands focus on various stages of the home lifecycle, including renting, buying, selling, and financing.

