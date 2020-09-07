Dorsal Capital Management LLC Has $20.91 Million Stock Position in Perspecta Inc (NASDAQ:PRSP)

Dorsal Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Perspecta Inc (NASDAQ:PRSP) by 43.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 900,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700,000 shares during the period. Perspecta comprises approximately 1.3% of Dorsal Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Dorsal Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Perspecta were worth $20,907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Perspecta in the 1st quarter valued at $104,000. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC acquired a new position in Perspecta in the 1st quarter worth $158,000. Alpha Windward LLC boosted its stake in Perspecta by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 8,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,963 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Perspecta in the 2nd quarter worth $221,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Perspecta in the 2nd quarter worth $223,000.

Shares of Perspecta stock traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $20.19. 1,068,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,146,364. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.72. Perspecta Inc has a fifty-two week low of $14.03 and a fifty-two week high of $29.88.

Perspecta (NASDAQ:PRSP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 26th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 25th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%.

PRSP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush lowered shares of Perspecta from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Perspecta from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Perspecta from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Perspecta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Perspecta in a research note on Friday, June 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Perspecta has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.33.

In other news, CEO John M. Curtis bought 18,354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.97 per share, with a total value of $403,237.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Philip O. Nolan bought 4,585 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.97 per share, for a total transaction of $100,732.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Perspecta Inc provides enterprise information technology (IT) services to government customers in the United States federal, state, and local markets. The company develops, modernizes, transforms, and manages customers' enterprise application portfolios enabling a shift of IT spend from maintenance and operations to innovation; and offers analytics and data services, as well as research, engineering, consulting, and technology solutions for government, including cybersecurity, cloud, quantum computing, network configuration, and data analytics capabilities.

