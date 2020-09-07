Dorsal Capital Management LLC Has $65.19 Million Stock Position in Crowdstrike Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Dorsal Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Crowdstrike Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 31.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 650,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300,000 shares during the quarter. Crowdstrike accounts for about 4.0% of Dorsal Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Dorsal Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.32% of Crowdstrike worth $65,189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Crowdstrike by 70.0% in the second quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in Crowdstrike by 81.6% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Crowdstrike by 8.0% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Crowdstrike during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Crowdstrike during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CRWD traded down $4.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $125.19. 10,846,600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,214,498. The company has a fifty day moving average of $109.60 and a 200 day moving average of $83.60. Crowdstrike Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $31.95 and a 12 month high of $153.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -231.83 and a beta of 1.12.

Crowdstrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. Crowdstrike had a negative net margin of 17.27% and a negative return on equity of 15.27%. The company had revenue of $198.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.18) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 84.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Crowdstrike Holdings Inc will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Crowdstrike news, insider Shawn Henry sold 1,529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.14, for a total value of $156,172.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Denis Oleary sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.39, for a total transaction of $3,459,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,010,838 shares of company stock valued at $936,948,606 over the last quarter. 11.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CRWD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Crowdstrike from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Crowdstrike from $120.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Crowdstrike from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Crowdstrike from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Crowdstrike from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.17.

