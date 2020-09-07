Dorsal Capital Management LLC Has $69.51 Million Stake in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Dorsal Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 7.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 750,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Dollar Tree accounts for approximately 4.3% of Dorsal Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Dorsal Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $69,510,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Dollar Tree by 262,081.4% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,740,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,303,000 after purchasing an additional 6,738,114 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 2.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,809,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,320,000 after acquiring an additional 77,346 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 65.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,007,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,970,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184,947 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 7.1% during the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,720,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,144,000 after acquiring an additional 181,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 34.4% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,184,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,468,000 after acquiring an additional 559,072 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DLTR stock traded down $1.69 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $91.23. 2,561,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,485,985. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $21.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $96.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.92. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.20 and a fifty-two week high of $119.71.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $6.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.23 billion. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 18.52% and a net margin of 3.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DLTR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Dollar Tree in a research note on Friday, July 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Dollar Tree from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Dollar Tree in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Dollar Tree from $106.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Dollar Tree from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dollar Tree currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.64.

Dollar Tree Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

