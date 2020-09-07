Dorsal Capital Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Dorsal Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 500,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $37,885,000. Darden Restaurants comprises 2.3% of Dorsal Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Dorsal Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.38% of Darden Restaurants as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 5,001 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in Darden Restaurants by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 25,144 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after purchasing an additional 3,571 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the 1st quarter valued at about $128,000. Forsta AP Fonden grew its position in Darden Restaurants by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 33,200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its position in Darden Restaurants by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 53,379 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,907,000 after purchasing an additional 5,265 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

Shares of DRI traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $89.28. 1,469,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,106,318. The firm has a market cap of $11.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -223.20, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.34. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.15 and a 12-month high of $128.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $80.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.66.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The restaurant operator reported ($1.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.64) by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Darden Restaurants had a negative net margin of 0.67% and a positive return on equity of 16.68%. The business’s revenue was down 43.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.76 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

DRI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $90.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $56.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Darden Restaurants from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 13th. MKM Partners raised shares of Darden Restaurants from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Darden Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $81.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.88.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 27, 2018, it owned and operated approximately 1,746 restaurants under the Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Bahama Breeze, Seasons 52, and Eddie V's brands.

Featured Story: What causes a stock to be most active?

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.