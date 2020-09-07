Dorsal Capital Management LLC Raises Position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Dorsal Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 900,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Activision Blizzard makes up 4.2% of Dorsal Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Dorsal Capital Management LLC owned 0.12% of Activision Blizzard worth $68,310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ATVI. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its stake in Activision Blizzard by 506.9% during the second quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 86.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ATVI. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Activision Blizzard from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Activision Blizzard from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Activision Blizzard to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Activision Blizzard presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.03.

NASDAQ ATVI traded down $1.30 on Monday, reaching $79.01. 8,947,200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,301,270. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.02. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $60.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.68. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.25 and a 12 month high of $87.73.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 17.66% and a net margin of 25.96%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Dennis M. Durkin sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.51, for a total transaction of $4,175,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 442,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,919,436.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jesse Yang acquired 1,000 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $80.00 per share, with a total value of $80,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 62,904 shares of company stock valued at $5,286,012. Corporate insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. It develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

