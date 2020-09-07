Dorsal Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE:BURL)

Dorsal Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE:BURL) by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 515,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the quarter. Burlington Stores makes up 6.3% of Dorsal Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Dorsal Capital Management LLC owned about 0.78% of Burlington Stores worth $101,419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Burlington Stores during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores in the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores in the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 53.5% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period.

Get Burlington Stores alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BURL. TheStreet cut shares of Burlington Stores from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $246.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Burlington Stores from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $191.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Burlington Stores currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $231.30.

In related news, CFO John Crimmins sold 2,799 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.10, for a total value of $562,878.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,012,146.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.73, for a total transaction of $395,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 40,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,078,456.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 41,161 shares of company stock valued at $8,479,441. 1.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:BURL traded up $2.33 on Monday, hitting $211.83. The company had a trading volume of 1,305,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,218,004. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -165.49 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $191.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $190.60. Burlington Stores Inc has a 52 week low of $105.67 and a 52 week high of $250.89.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.06) by $0.50. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Burlington Stores had a negative net margin of 1.34% and a negative return on equity of 7.61%. The firm’s revenue was down 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Burlington Stores Inc will post -2.38 EPS for the current year.

Burlington Stores Profile

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, coats, toys, and gifts, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

Further Reading: What is a Futures Contract?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BURL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE:BURL).

Receive News & Ratings for Burlington Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burlington Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.