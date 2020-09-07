Dorsal Capital Management LLC Sells 400,000 Shares of Papa John’s Int’l, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA)

Dorsal Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Papa John’s Int’l, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) by 44.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 500,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400,000 shares during the quarter. Papa John’s Int’l makes up 2.5% of Dorsal Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Dorsal Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Papa John’s Int’l were worth $39,705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Papa John’s Int’l by 300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Papa John’s Int’l by 153.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Papa John’s Int’l by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Papa John’s Int’l in the 2nd quarter valued at about $159,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Papa John’s Int’l in the 1st quarter valued at about $138,000.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PZZA shares. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Papa John’s Int’l from $95.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Papa John’s Int’l in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Papa John’s Int’l from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. CL King increased their target price on shares of Papa John’s Int’l from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Papa John’s Int’l from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.14.

In other news, VP Steven R. Coke sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.06, for a total transaction of $266,915.00. Also, COO Jack H. Swaysland sold 19,802 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.27, for a total transaction of $1,906,338.54. Company insiders own 17.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PZZA traded down $1.49 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $90.40. 1,138,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 533,588. The company has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 258.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.48. Papa John’s Int’l, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.55 and a 1-year high of $102.25.

Papa John’s Int’l (NASDAQ:PZZA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.08. Papa John’s Int’l had a net margin of 1.32% and a negative return on equity of 15.73%. The firm had revenue of $460.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $467.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Papa John’s Int’l, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 11th were given a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 10th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. Papa John’s Int’l’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.92%.

Papa John’s Int’l Company Profile

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

