Dorsal Capital Management LLC Sells 422,000 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Dorsal Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 52.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 375,000 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 422,000 shares during the period. Lowe’s Companies accounts for 3.1% of Dorsal Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Dorsal Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $50,670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 296 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 745.0% during the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 338 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $135.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.88.

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Ross W. Mccanless sold 62,838 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total transaction of $10,577,520.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,282,535.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE LOW traded down $5.13 on Monday, hitting $156.39. 6,303,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,557,449. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $154.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.50. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.00 and a 52-week high of $171.32.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.80. The company had revenue of $27.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.24 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 228.17%. Lowe’s Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.15 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. This is a positive change from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 20th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is presently 38.46%.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

Further Reading: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.