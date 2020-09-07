Dorsal Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Healthequity Inc (NASDAQ:HQY)

Dorsal Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Healthequity Inc (NASDAQ:HQY) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,335,000. Healthequity accounts for about 1.8% of Dorsal Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Dorsal Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.70% of Healthequity as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its holdings in Healthequity by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 24,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after acquiring an additional 4,389 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Healthequity by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,230,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,816,000 after purchasing an additional 39,679 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new position in shares of Healthequity during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,901,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Healthequity by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 813,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,736,000 after purchasing an additional 6,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Healthequity by 969.9% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,938,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,057,000 after purchasing an additional 1,757,107 shares in the last quarter. 98.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Ashley Dreier sold 16,250 shares of Healthequity stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $975,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 58,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,521,640. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on HQY shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Healthequity from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on shares of Healthequity from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Healthequity from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Healthequity in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.58.

Shares of HQY stock traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $58.47. 967,700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 664,582. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.04. The stock has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of 1,949.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.40. Healthequity Inc has a 12 month low of $34.40 and a 12 month high of $88.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Healthequity Profile

HealthEquity, Inc provides various solutions for managing health care accounts, health reimbursement arrangements, and flexible spending accounts for health plans, insurance companies, and third-party administrators in the United States. The company offers healthcare saving and spending platform, a cloud-based platform for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

