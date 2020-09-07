Driehaus Capital Management LLC Sells 16,668 Shares of BioXcel Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:BTAI)

Driehaus Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:BTAI) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 283,264 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,668 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BioXcel Therapeutics were worth $15,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in BioXcel Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 39.6% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 42,150.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 49.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BTAI traded down $1.47 on Monday, hitting $41.05. 508,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 725,947. BioXcel Therapeutics Inc has a 52 week low of $3.76 and a 52 week high of $71.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.23 and a quick ratio of 4.23. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.04.

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 14th. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.32). As a group, equities analysts expect that BioXcel Therapeutics Inc will post -3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BTAI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 target price (down previously from $120.00) on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a report on Friday, August 14th. BidaskClub downgraded BioXcel Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on BioXcel Therapeutics from $104.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 17th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on BioXcel Therapeutics from $101.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on BioXcel Therapeutics from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.57.

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on novel artificial intelligence-based drug development in the fields of neuroscience and immuno-oncology in the United States. The company is involved in developing BXCL501, a sublingual thin film formulation of dexmedetomidine designed for acute treatment of agitation resulting from neurological and psychiatric disorders; and BXCL701, an immuno-oncology agent designed for the treatment of prostate and pancreatic cancers.

