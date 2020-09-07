Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) Shares Sold by Wilen Investment Management CORP.

Wilen Investment Management CORP. decreased its holdings in shares of Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,324 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,850 shares during the quarter. Ducommun comprises about 0.9% of Wilen Investment Management CORP.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Wilen Investment Management CORP. owned about 0.17% of Ducommun worth $667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ducommun by 38.4% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 743,727 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,934,000 after purchasing an additional 206,171 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY raised its position in shares of Ducommun by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 626,015 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $21,829,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Ducommun by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 558,911 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $19,489,000 after buying an additional 5,645 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Ducommun by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 511,247 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $17,827,000 after buying an additional 83,711 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Ducommun by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 456,506 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $11,344,000 after buying an additional 4,519 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on Ducommun from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Ducommun from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. B. Riley assumed coverage on Ducommun in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Ducommun in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered Ducommun from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Ducommun presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.83.

In other news, VP Rose F. Rogers sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total transaction of $96,531.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 31,327 shares in the company, valued at $1,314,794.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 9.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:DCO traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $37.39. The company had a trading volume of 56,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,987. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Ducommun Incorporated has a 1 year low of $16.27 and a 1 year high of $57.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $436.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.66 and a beta of 1.29.

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The aerospace company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $147.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.02 million. Ducommun had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 4.38%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ducommun Incorporated will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Ducommun Incorporated provides engineering and manufacturing products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, industrial, natural resources, medical, and other industries in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Systems and Structural Systems. The Electronic Systems segment offers cable assemblies and interconnect systems; printed circuit board assemblies; high-level electronic, electromechanical, and mechanical components and assemblies, as well as lightning diversion systems; and radar enclosures, aircraft avionics racks, shipboard communications and control enclosures, wire harnesses, surge suppressors, conformal shields, and other assemblies.

