Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Shares Sold by Wilen Investment Management CORP.

Wilen Investment Management CORP. reduced its position in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,249 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the period. Eastman Chemical comprises approximately 3.0% of Wilen Investment Management CORP.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Wilen Investment Management CORP.’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $2,363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Smith Asset Management Group LP grew its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 60.5% in the second quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 398 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 277.5% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 419 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in Eastman Chemical during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 329.3% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 571 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. 82.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Eastman Chemical news, SVP Mark K. Cox sold 3,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.22, for a total value of $240,893.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,320,229.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Eastman Chemical stock traded up $1.29 during trading on Monday, reaching $78.93. 1,438,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 866,756. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Eastman Chemical has a twelve month low of $34.44 and a twelve month high of $83.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $74.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.61.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.20). Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 6.64%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Eastman Chemical will post 5.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is 37.03%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Eastman Chemical from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Eastman Chemical from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Eastman Chemical from $83.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded Eastman Chemical from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.41.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as an advanced materials and specialty additives company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; hydrocarbon and rosin resins; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; performance resins; amine derivative-based building blocks; heat transfer and aviation fluids; organic acid-based solutions; and metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators.

