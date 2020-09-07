Edgeless (EDG) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $1,972.00

Edgeless (CURRENCY:EDG) traded down 8.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 7th. One Edgeless token can currently be purchased for about $0.0076 or 0.00000075 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Edgeless has traded down 15.8% against the U.S. dollar. Edgeless has a total market cap of $904,822.23 and $1,972.00 worth of Edgeless was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001458 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00045788 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00005277 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $515.83 or 0.05116807 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002447 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00003994 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00035391 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00052786 BTC.

About Edgeless

Edgeless (EDG) is a token. Its genesis date was February 28th, 2017. Edgeless’ total supply is 132,046,997 tokens and its circulating supply is 119,146,967 tokens. Edgeless’ official message board is blog.edgelessgroup.io. Edgeless’ official Twitter account is @edgelessproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Edgeless is edgeless.io. The Reddit community for Edgeless is /r/Edgeless and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Edgeless

Edgeless can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edgeless directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Edgeless should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Edgeless using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

