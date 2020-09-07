Eiger Biopharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:EIGR) Stock Position Raised by Telemetry Investments L.L.C.

Telemetry Investments L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:EIGR) by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 155,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,652 shares during the quarter. Eiger Biopharmaceuticals makes up approximately 4.0% of Telemetry Investments L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. owned about 0.53% of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals worth $1,488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Eiger Biopharmaceuticals by 167.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,213 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 4,513 shares during the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Eiger Biopharmaceuticals by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 61,975 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 4,750 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Eiger Biopharmaceuticals by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 75,138 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 4,898 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 156,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,061,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals by 42.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 22,226 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 6,634 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.62% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EIGR traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $10.00. 521,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 512,124. Eiger Biopharmaceuticals Inc has a twelve month low of $4.55 and a twelve month high of $15.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $292.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.75 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 6.03 and a quick ratio of 6.03. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.74.

Eiger Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.11. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Eiger Biopharmaceuticals Inc will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jeffrey S. Glenn acquired 10,000 shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.46 per share, for a total transaction of $114,600.00. Insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

EIGR has been the subject of several research reports. BidaskClub lowered Eiger Biopharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Eiger Biopharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.33.

About Eiger Biopharmaceuticals

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for rare diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead program is Lonafarnib, an orally bioavailable, small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trial for treating hepatitis delta virus (HDV) infection.

